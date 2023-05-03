Anticholesteremic Agents Market Size to Surpass US$ 17.06 Billion by 2031 | Grow… – Press Release

Newark, New Castle, USA, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to a recent Growth Plus Reports study, the anticholesteremic agents market was valued at US$ 12.52 billion in 2022. It is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 3.5% and reach US$ 17.06 billion by 2031. The study examines the drivers and prospects, important strategies, , competitive circumstances, shifting market dynamics, market size, data & forecasts, and important investment regions.

Key Takeaways:

The increasing prevalence of high cholesterol levels will drive market revenue growth.

Increasing adoption of sedentary lifestyles and poor dietary habits will support market revenue growth.

North America dominates the global anticholesteremic agents market.

Anticholesteremic Agents Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size Value in 2022 US$ 12.52 billion Revenue Forecast in 2031 US$ 17.06 billion CAGR 3.5% Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Drug Class, Distribution Channel, and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

Market Drivers

The increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and high cholesterol levels will drive the market’s revenue growth. Furthermore, a sedentary lifestyle, unhealthy dietary habits, obesity, and age-related conditions are expected to fuel the market’s revenue growth. Apart from this, advances in drug development and delivery methods and increased R&D investment are expected to support the market’s revenue growth.

Market Segmentation

Growth Plus Reports has analyzed the global anticholesteremic agents market from three perspectives: Drug Class, Distribution Channel, and Region.