Anticholesteremic Agents Market Size to Surpass US$ 17.06 Billion by 2031 | Grow… – Press Release

Newark, New Castle, USA, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to a recent Growth Plus Reports study, the anticholesteremic agents market was valued at US$ 12.52 billion in 2022. It is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 3.5% and reach US$ 17.06 billion by 2031. The study examines the drivers and prospects, important strategies, , competitive circumstances, shifting market dynamics, market size, data & forecasts, and important investment regions.
Key Takeaways:
- The increasing prevalence of high cholesterol levels will drive market revenue growth.
- Increasing adoption of sedentary lifestyles and poor dietary habits will support market revenue growth.
- North America dominates the global anticholesteremic agents market.
Download PDF Brochure of Anticholesteremic Agents Market Size – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis with Strategic Developments at: https://www.growthplusreports.com/inquiry/request-sample/anticholesteremic-agents-market/8866
Anticholesteremic Agents Market Scope
|Report Attribute
|Details
|Market Size Value in 2022
|US$ 12.52 billion
|Revenue Forecast in 2031
|US$ 17.06 billion
|CAGR
|3.5%
|Base Year for Estimation
|2022
|Forecast Period
|2023 to 2031
|Historical Year
|2021
|Segments Covered
|Drug Class, Distribution Channel, and Region
|Regional Scope
|North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa
Market Drivers
The increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and high cholesterol levels will drive the market’s revenue growth. Furthermore, a sedentary lifestyle, unhealthy dietary habits, obesity, and age-related conditions are expected to fuel the market’s revenue growth. Apart from this, advances in drug development and delivery methods and increased R&D investment are expected to support the market’s revenue growth.
Market Segmentation
Growth Plus Reports has analyzed the global anticholesteremic agents market from three perspectives: Drug Class, Distribution Channel, and Region.
- Based on the…