Anticipate massive vacation gross sales on every thing however the bling



New York

CNN Business

—



Retailers have already signaled big sales are coming for the holidays — with one major, sparkly exception.

Stores are looking to offload overstocks of clothes, shoes, toys, gadgets and furniture. But jewelry might evade all that deep discounting.

That’s because holiday jewelry sales have been on fire over the last two years. On an annual basis they surged 32% in 2021 and 26.2% in 2020, according to MasterCard’s SpendingPulse report that tracks retail spending from Nov. 1 to Dec. 24 , the peak period for year-end gift shopping each year.

“Jewelry is in good shape heading into this holiday season,” said Marshal Cohen, chief retail industry adviser with NPD Group. He expects consumers will gravitate to bling because they perceive it to be a “good investment gift, so spending limits by consumers will feel better spent on jewelry.”

…