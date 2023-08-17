Anticoagulants Market to Exceed USD 56.6 billion by 2031, Expanding at a CAGR of… – Press Release

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – The global anticoagulants market is projected to flourish at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2031. As per the report published by TMR, a valuation of US$ 56.6 billion is anticipated for the market in 2031. As of 2023, the market for anticoagulants is expected to close at US$ 34.7 billion.
The increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, such as heart attacks and strokes, is the major factor expected to boost market growth. Anticoagulants are essential in managing these conditions and reducing the risk of clot-related complications.
Competitive Landscape
The anticoagulants market is highly fragmented with the presence of a large number of market players. The leading players in the market are investing in new product development, mergers, and acquisitions to gain a competitive edge. Transparency Market Research has profiled the following players in its global anticoagulants market report:
Bayer AG, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Bristol Myers Squibb, Daiichi Sankyo Company, Sanofi, Johnson & Johnson, and Pfizer, Inc.
- Bayer AG has been involved in the development, research, or marketing of NOACs, which are newer and more convenient alternatives to traditional anticoagulant drugs like warfarin. The company have developed innovative formulations or delivery mechanisms to enhance the convenience and patient experience with their anticoagulant therapies.
- In February 2023 – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved ALTUVIIIO™, previously referred to as efanesoctocog alfa, a first-in-class, high-sustained factor VIII replacement therapy. ALTUVIIIO is indicated for routine prophylaxis and on-demand treatment to control bleeding episodes, as well as perioperative management (surgery) for adults…