Anticoagulants Market to Exceed USD 56.6 billion by 2031, Expanding at a CAGR of… – Press Release

The global anticoagulants market is projected to flourish at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2031. As per the report published by TMR, a valuation of US$ 56.6 billion is anticipated for the market in 2031. As of 2023, the market for anticoagulants is expected to close at US$ 34.7 billion.



The increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, such as heart attacks and strokes, is the major factor expected to boost market growth. Anticoagulants are essential in managing these conditions and reducing the risk of clot-related complications.

Competitive Landscape

The anticoagulants market is highly fragmented with the presence of a large number of market players. The leading players in the market are investing in new product development, mergers, and acquisitions to gain a competitive edge. Transparency Market Research has profiled the following players in its global anticoagulants market report:

Bayer AG, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Bristol Myers Squibb, Daiichi Sankyo Company, Sanofi, Johnson & Johnson, and Pfizer, Inc.