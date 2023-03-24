Antimicrobial Coatings World Market Compendium 2023: Latest Developments in Anti… – Press Release

DUBLIN, March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Antimicrobial Coatings World Market” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

Antimicrobial Coatings are defined as coatings that have undergone treatment with an antimicrobial agent and are further used for applying to surfaces to prevent the growth of bacteria, mold, mildew or algae. Hard surfaces or textiles are typically coated with polyvinyl chloride (PVC), latex, polyurethane, ink, paint, lacquer, and powder coatings, among others, for innovative features.

Irrespective of the nature of such coatings, a majority of them can be vulnerable to bacterial, fungal, and algal growth, leading to musty fungal odors, staining, loss of inherent properties, and finally curtailed lifespan. The purpose of using antimicrobial coatings is to enhance the value and functionality of the finished products by limiting odors and stains. The application of these coatings has become quite common, owing to the benefits they provide and their demand has been mainly propelled by the Food & Beverages sector.

This world market compendium by the publisher analyzes the market for Antimicrobial Coatings at a high level by coating type & sub-type, end-use industry, and geographic region. The market is studied for historical/current trends and future forecasts in terms of value in US$ for 2019, 2022, and 2028.

Coating Type

Metallic Coatings

Copper

Silver

Titanium Dioxide

Zinc Oxide

Non-Metallic Coatings

Organic Coatings

Polymeric Coatings

End-Use Industry

Building & Construction

Food & Beverages

Heating, Ventilation & Air-Conditioning (HVAC)

Medical & Healthcare

Other End-Use Industries (primarily comprising Electrical & Electronics, Textiles & Water Treatment)

Geographic Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Rest of World

This report provides estimates and forecasts for global Antimicrobial Coatings market. The study also provides the key market developments and a list of major players in this market that are cited.

Key Topics Covered: