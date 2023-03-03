Antimicrobial Packaging Market to Reach $17.9 Billion, globally, by 2031 at 5.6%… – Press Release

An increase in demand for effective packaging, owing to health concern of the consumers drives the growth of the global antimicrobial packaging market.

PORTLAND, Ore., March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “Antimicrobial packaging Market by Material Type (Paperboard, Plastic, Biopolymers, Others), by Technology (Active Release, Controlled Release), by Packaging Type (Cartons, Bags, Pouches, Others) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031″ According to the report, the global antimicrobial packaging market size was valued at $10.3 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $17.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios.

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities-

There is a rise in the demand for packaged food, owing to the surge in disposable income of people worldwide. In addition, R&D and advances in drug formulation are the two biggest market drivers for antimicrobial packaging market globally. However, the fluctuation in the cost of raw materials used in the manufacturing of antimicrobial packaging is one of the restraining factors hindering the growth of the market.

Covid-19 scenario-

Volatility in prices of raw materials such as paper, fabric, plastics, and other materials lowered the market demand, thus impacting the growth of the antimicrobial packaging industry negatively.

However, rise in organic growth strategies by the major key players has helped the market recover post-pandemic.

The plastic segment to rule the market-

By material type, the plastic segment held the major share in 2021, garnering around 60% of the global antimicrobial packaging market revenue. The…