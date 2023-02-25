Antistatic Coatings Market Size Worth USD 755.63 million by 2029, registering a … – Press Release

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, Feb. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Antistatic Coatings Market.

The global antistatic coatings market is projected to reach USD 755.63 million by 2029 from USD 475.96 million in 2022, at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period 2023 to 2029.

Anti-static coatings are applied on plastic surfaces to dissipate static-charge that may accumulate on these surfaces. Anti-static coatings are applied on the bodies of consumer goods, electronic goods, vehicles, etc. Static-buildup is a major issue encountered in the plastic industry. Plastic substrates usually possess smooth surfaces, and are likely to develop static charges when separated from each other. Buildup of static charge can lead to electrostatic discharge. The release of static can destroy an electronic segment or cause visual imperfections in coated films. Substantial release of static can cause harm to an individual using the appliance. Anti-static coatings consist of conductive fillers, which help in dissipating or conducting the static charge and prevent static buildup on plastic surfaces.

