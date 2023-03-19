Antonio Conte criticises Tottenham Hotspur possession and ‘egocentric’ gamers

‘I see selfish players’ – Conte furious after Spurs let lead slip at Southampton

A furious Antonio Conte says his players are “selfish” and Tottenham “can change the manager but the situation cannot change” in a stinging criticism of the club’s culture.

“Tottenham’s story is this – 20 years there is this owner and they never won something. Why?” Conte said.

Spurs had led by two goals at St Mary’s but conceded twice in 15 minutes.

“The fault is only for the club, or for every manager that stay here?” said Conte. “I have seen the managers that Tottenham had on the bench. You risk to disrupt the figure of the manager and to protect the other situation in every moment.

“Until now I try to hide the situation but not now because, I repeat, I don’t want to see what I have seen today because this is unacceptable and also unacceptable for the fans.”

Tottenham have won one trophy since the ownership group, chaired by Daniel Levy, took over the club in 2001 – the League Cup in 2008.

They have had 11…