Antonio Conte: Tottenham supervisor leaves after 16 months in cost

Manager Antonio Conte has left Tottenham Hotspur by mutual consent after 16 months in charge.

Tottenham are fourth in the top flight but are out of all cup competitions.

Conte’s assistant Cristian Stellini will step up as head coach for the rest of the season, with former midfielder Ryan Mason his deputy.

“We have 10 Premier League games remaining and we have a fight on our hands for a Champions League place,” chairman Daniel Levy said.

“We all need to pull together. Everyone has to step up to ensure the highest possible finish for our club and amazing, loyal supporters.”

‘I see selfish players’ – Conte furious after what proves to be his final game with Spurs

His departure means Spurs are searching for their fourth permanent manager in four years since Mauricio Pochettino left in 2019.

They suffered a tame exit to AC Milan in the Champions League earlier in March, after Championship side Sheffield United knocked them out of the FA Cup at…