Antony Blinken discusses want for accountability for atrocities throughout Ethiopia go to

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday pressed Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on accountability for atrocities committed by all parties throughout the yearslong conflict in northern Ethiopia.

The secretary of state and the prime minister met for roughly two and a half hours in the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa during Blinken’s first visit to the nation as the top US diplomat.

His trip comes months after the two major parties to the conflict – the Abiy government and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front – reached a “permanent cessation of hostilities agreement” aimed at ending the bloody dispute that caused a humanitarian catastrophe and led to a significant rift in the relations between the United States and Ethiopian governments.

A top State Department official said prior to the trip, which also includes a visit to Niger, that the US is…