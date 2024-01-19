Antum Naqvi: Cricket-playing pilot flying excessive for Zimbabwe

Naqvi’s move from Australia to Africa last year was the result of advice from former Zimbabwe international Solomon Mire, who played 58 times for his country between 2014 and 2019.

Mire now lives in Melbourne and is the director of Advance2Play, which promotes cricket development.

“Solomon used to come and play in Darwin during the off-season. I watched him play growing up at club cricket,” Navqi said.

“I’ve known him for about eight or nine years and he showed me what comes with cricket, as a professional cricketer, so that’s how our friendship grew.

“He felt that I was ready to move to the next step in cricket and told me the Rhinos in Zimbabwe were struggling at the time.”

Unbeknown to Naqvi, his journey to Zimbabwe would not only help him take his game to the next level but also help his younger brother Awad.

The 21-year-old has signed a professional deal with the Tuskers, and has hit three half-centuries in seven first-class outings.

“When I came (to Zimbabwe), my brother Awad and…