Anwar Ibrahim: Malaysian prime minister’s outstanding rise prisoner to prime workplace

It’s a political journey decades in the making – the transformation of a young student firebrand into an icon of democracy and eventually the leader of his country, via two stints in jail.

Now age 75, Anwar Ibrahim has finally realized his dream by becoming the 10th prime minister of Malaysia.

And in his first words after being sworn in on Thursday, he made clear he intends not to dwell on the divisions of the past, but focus on the future with a cabinet that will include his former political foes.

“This is a national unity government and all are welcome on condition (they) accept the fundamental rules: good governance, no corruption and a Malaysia for all Malaysians,” Anwar said as he pledged to heal a racially divided nation, fight corruption and revive an economy still struggling to recover from the pandemic.

“No one should be marginalized…