ANY LOSS ALERT: ROSEN, A GLOBAL AND LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Sphere 3D Corp…. – Press Release

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On February 17, 2022, CoinDesk issued an article entitled, “Questions Swirl Around NuMiner’s ‘Best in Class’ Bitcoin Mining Rig.” The article reported that “Sphere 3D (ANY), a Toronto-based data management company, announced it was acquiring 60,000 mining rigs for about $1.7 billion from NuMiner Global, a New York-based company that appears to have popped out of thin air. A search on the New York state company registry yielded zero results for “NuMiner.” The company claims to be affiliated with NuMiner Technologies Ltd., for which practically no information is publicly available.” Several people were skeptical of the deal, the report citing, “Fred Thiel, CEO of one of the biggest publicly traded miners, Marathon Digital, also tweeted that he was skeptical of NuMiner’s claims and voiced concern about the cooling technology, or lack thereof.” Then, on March 3, 2022, Culper Research issued a report viewing Sphere 3D as a stock promotion. Regarding the deal with NuMiner, the report stated, “The deal is meant to be structured with $29 million in cash, roughly $400 million in ANY-equivalent shares, $1.1 billion in…