Anya Shrubsole retirement: Katherine Sciver-Brunt, Charlotte Edwards, Lauren Bell & Georgia Adams’ reminiscences

Venue: Lord’s Date: 27 August Time: 14:15 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Two and iPlayer. Ball-by-ball commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra and BBC Sounds. The BBC Sport website and app will have the TV and radio coverage alongside live text updates, in-play video clips and all the best stats and social media.

In-swing, softie, logical, irreplaceable, and Hoof – just five of the words used to describe Anya Shrubsole.

The bowler will end her glittering career on Sunday when she leads Southern Brave for one last time in The Hundred final.

The 31-year-old retired from England duty in 2022 having taken 227 wickets in 173 internationals, but continued to captain Brave and took on a player-coach role at regional side Southern Vipers.

Suitably, her swansong will come at Lord’s, the venue for her greatest achievement when she took a World Cup-winning 6-46 against India in 2017.

BBC Sport spoke to four people who know her best in order to understand her personality, her legacy, her future… and her…