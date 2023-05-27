APEC CEO Summit USA 2023 To Convene World Leaders and Business Executives to Dis… – Press Release

The Asia-Pacific’s premier business forum will take place November 15-16 at San Francisco’s Moscone Center, sessions will address sustainability, inclusion, resilience and innovation.

SEATTLE, May 27, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — The United States will host the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit convening more than 1,000 business executives and welcoming key world leaders from across the Asia-Pacific at the Moscone Center in San Francisco from November 15-16, 2023.

The APEC CEO Summit USA 2023 will feature 30+ speakers from the public and private sectors, representing various industries, emerging voices, entrepreneurs, philanthropists, and world leaders from large and small economies. Speakers include senior executives from General Motors, Organon, Visa, Amazon, Boeing, Citi, Google, ExxonMobil, FedEx, Johnson & Johnson, Mastercard, Merck, Meta, Microsoft, Moody’s, Qualcomm, Uber, and UPS.

“As hosts of this year’s APEC CEO Summit, the U.S. will shape the agenda to prioritize the region’s most critical issues and work toward solutions to create a more inclusive and resilient Asia-Pacific,” said Monica Hardy Whaley, President of the National Center for APEC (NCAPEC), which is organizing the APEC CEO Summit USA 2023. “The world faces many challenges, and the business community is part of the solution. We have the leadership, ideas, and resources to help address key issues ranging from climate change and equitable growth, technology and digitization, to global health and supply chains.”

Under the theme “Creating Economic Opportunity” the APEC CEO Summit USA 2023 will focus on four driving topic areas: