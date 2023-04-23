Apellis Presents Phase 3 Functional Analyses of SYFOVRE (pegcetacoplan injectio… – Press Release

Showed visual function and quality-of-life benefits in patients with extrafoveal lesions

Slowed the loss of retinal pigmented epithelial and photoreceptor cells, both of which are required for visual function

Eight abstracts, including three oral presentations, highlighted at ARVO annual meeting



WALTHAM, Mass., April 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. APLS, a global biopharmaceutical company and leader in complement, today announced post hoc analyses from the 24-month, Phase 3 OAKS and DERBY studies evaluating SYFOVRE™ (pegcetacoplan injection) for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to age-related macular degeneration (AMD). The analyses were reported during oral presentations at the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) Annual Meeting taking place April 23-27 in New Orleans.

SYFOVRE showed visual function and quality-of-life benefits in patients with extrafoveal lesions (≥0.25 mm from the foveal center). Additionally, SYFOVRE showed a meaningful reduction in the loss of photoreceptor and retinal pigmented epithelial (RPE) cells, which are both required for vision. These analyses utilized data from patients with SPECTRALIS® optical coherence tomography (OCT) images, which allowed for artificial intelligence (AI)-based automated segmentation of the photoreceptor and RPE layers as well as determination of the amount of the central foveal region covered by the GA lesion (foveal occupancy).

In the 24-month analysis, SYFOVRE-treated patients compared to sham demonstrated: