Apple curbs AirDrop file sharing on units in China

Apple has limited the use of the AirDrop wireless file sharing function on devices in China, just weeks after reports that some protesters had used the popular feature to spread messages critical of the Chinese government.

Users of iPhones in mainland China who updated their iOS software this week can send or receive files from non-contacts for only up to 10 minutes after manually selecting a new “Everyone for 10 minutes” option, according to tests performed by CNN’s Beijing bureau.

Users not in China face no such restriction and are able to receive files wirelessly from anyone, including people who are not contacts.

The change does not appear to affect iPhones in use in China that were purchased outside the country, according to the CNN team. Apple

(AAPL) told CNN Business the new feature will be expanded globally in the…