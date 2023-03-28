Apple Gangnam will welcome first customers this Friday, March 31 in South Korea … – Press Release

Apple celebrates the dynamic Gangnam District with a special Today at Apple session featuring K-pop group NewJeans

Apple® today previewed Apple Gangnam, located in Seoul’s bustling, world-famous Gangnam District. Apple Gangnam will offer an exciting space for customers to discover Apple’s incredible lineup of products and services, receive exceptional support from highly knowledgeable team members, and participate in free Today at Apple® sessions to learn how to get the most out of their products.

“At Apple, we’re always innovating to provide the best experience for our customers, and we are so excited to open Apple Gangnam and share the best of Apple with even more people in Seoul,” said Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail. “Our incredible team members look forward to connecting with customers and helping them find new ways to unleash their creativity with our amazing products and services.”

Apple Gangnam has nearly 150 highly skilled retail team members who collectively speak more than a dozen languages. They’re all ready to help customers explore and get their hands on the latest Apple products, including the new iPhone® 14 lineup with its powerful camera features and groundbreaking safety capabilities. Teams will also help customers take advantage of key retail services, including the Apple Trade In program, monthly financing options, and Apple Pay®, which recently launched in South Korea.

Apple Gangnam will be an exciting educational hub for participants with a diverse Today at Apple offering in a roundtable setting for a more personalized customer experience. Attendees can discover features on the latest Apple products and learn how to get started on their new device, or join Apple Creatives for sessions focused on GarageBand® and Spatial Audio. For designers, photographers, musicians, or even first-time Apple customers, Apple Gangnam has a diverse offering of Today at Apple sessions such as: