Apple plans new function to guard journalists and human rights staff from spyware and adware





It’s one of the biggest steps yet by a major tech firm to combat the lucrative spyware industry, whose tools can break into devices without the victim clicking on anything. It also comes as the Biden administration continues to try to curb the use of spyware.

The new feature, called Lockdown Mode, will let anyone, with a flick of a button, effectively cordon off parts of their iPhone and other devices from avenues of attack, including email attachments and unsolicited FaceTime calls.

But there are some tradeoffs for users while in Lockdown Mode. Device owners won’t be able to use certain Apple ( AAPL ) features such as physically connecting to other computers when the phone is on the lockscreen, or enrolling in mobile device management programs that some employers use to administer work phones.

There are more than a billion iPhones around the world; the new feature is meant for the very small fraction of Apple users who have been targeted by spyware. Apple declined to specify the number…