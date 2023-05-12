Application management services market to grow by USD 36.43 billion between 2022… – Press Release

NEW YORK, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The application management services market size is set to grow by USD 36.43 billion from 2022 to 2027, progressing at a CAGR of 20.11% during the forecast period. The research report focuses on top companies and crucial drivers, current growth dynamics, futuristic opportunities, and new product/project launches. Discover IT Consulting & Other Services industry potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in Technavio reports. View Sample Report

Vendor Landscape

The application management services market is fragmented. The vendors compete on the basis of four major factors – price, quality, innovation, and performance. Vendors are expected to enhance their product and service delivery by investing heavily in R&D and incorporating a high degree of customization in their offerings. Vendors are launching products with the aim of improving the business brand via investment transparency and enhancing trust. They are also offering industry-specific solutions and services, such as healthcare application management, financial services application management, and retail application management. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include: