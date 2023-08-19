APPLIED DIGITAL SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER: Securities Litigation Partner James… – Press Release

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Applied Digital Corporation (“Applied Digital” or the “Company”) APLD and reminds investors of the October 11, 2023 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Applied Digital had overstated the profitability of its datacenter hosting business and its ability to successfully transition into a low-cost AI Cloud services provider; (ii) Applied Digital’s Board of Directors was not independent within the meaning of NASDAQ listing rules; (iii) accordingly, Applied Digital had overstated the efficacy of its business model and failed to maintain proper corporate governance standards; (iv) the foregoing, once revealed, was likely to subject the Company to significant financial and/or reputational harm; and (v) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

In April 2022, Applied Digital conducted its initial public offering (“IPO”), issuing 8 million shares of common stock priced at $5.00 per…