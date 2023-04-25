AppViewX Market and Product Leadership Highlighted with Most 2023 Global InfoSec… – Press Release

AppViewX Wins Most Innovative Certificate Lifecycle Management Solution Award, Hot Company in Identity & Access Management Award and Editor’s Choice in the PKI-as-a-Service Category Award

NEW YORK, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — AppViewX , the leader in automated machine identity management and application infrastructure security, has received three Global InfoSec Awards during RSAC 2023 , making it the most awarded machine identity management product company among those recognized. In the 11th annual awards presented by Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), AppViewX proudly took home:

Most Innovative Certificate Lifecycle Management (CLM) Solution. AppViewX CERT+ is a ready-to-consume, scalable and efficient CLM solution to effectively automate and manage machine and application identities as an integral part of your cybersecurity strategy.

is a ready-to-consume, scalable and efficient CLM solution to effectively automate and manage machine and application identities as an integral part of your cybersecurity strategy. Editor’s Choice in the PKI-as-a-Service (PKIaaS) Category Awards. AppviewX PKI+ quickly enables organizations to migrate on-prem private CAS to a highly scalable, secure and compliant enterprise grade PKIaaS offering for all private trust security use cases.

quickly enables organizations to migrate on-prem private CAS to a highly scalable, secure and compliant enterprise grade PKIaaS offering for all private trust security use cases. Hot Company in Identity & Access Management. The AppViewX product suite is an application-centric identity and access management (IAM) platform that enables self-service workflow automation and orchestration to ensure continuous application access and availability, identity-first security and compliance control.

In a world where applications have become essential, AppViewX helps organizations reduce risk, ensure compliance, and increase visibility through machine identity protection and application infrastructure protection. While other tools only automate tasks, AppViewX unites enterprise development, helps IT and InfoSec teams eliminate manual processes and errors with contextual awareness, reduces service tickets from days to minutes and streamlines secure application delivery, security and compliance to facilitate digital transformation in a single platform.

“Receiving these…