Appy Pie adds Next-Gen Features in its AI Website Builder to Empower Businesses!… – Press Release

HAMPTON, Va., July 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Appy Pie website builder has announced the addition of new and advanced features in its AI website builder , focusing on helping businesses of all sizes across various verticals. Businesses can simply describe their website preferences using text or voice prompts to share basic details such as the name, type, niche, style, and goals of the website. Based on the prompts, the AI website builder creates a fully functional website with relevant content, images, layout, and functionality in minutes.

Appy Pie’s AI website builder creates a professional website in minutes and optimizes it for business success through in-built SEO metrics tool, app integration features, multilingual support for global enterprises, and social media integration. The features are not limited to just these but keep expanding as per the evolving standards and business needs. Users can edit their website by adding or removing features, changing colors, fonts, images, and content while also choosing from a variety of pre-built templates for different categories, e.g., e-commerce, restaurant, blog, finance, etc.

“With the new AI Website Builder, Appy Pie has eliminated the traditional barriers and complexities associated with website building. Now you don’t need coding or design skills to create a website. Our AI website builder will handle it all for you,” said Abhinav Girdhar, the CEO and founder of Appy Pie.

Appy Pie’s commitment to catering to the specific demands of various businesses sets it apart in the no-code website development arena. The platform helps businesses stand out in the crowded digital space by creating a tailored and personalized website that reflects their brand identity and values. Additionally, Appy Pie premium users receive a free domain, a business email, and a Google Workspace to complete their professional website.

