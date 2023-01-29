Appy Pie Announces Free App Development Workshop for K-12 and University Student… – Press Release

HAMPTON, Va., Jan. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — For teachers and educators looking to equip their students with the latest technology-based learning and skills, Appy Pie, a leading no-code solutions provider, has announced a free no-code app development workshop for K 12 and university students. This workshop aims to enable students to build apps like professionals with hands-on experience. It introduces students to the world of no-code application development and helps them hone their skills to become the next generation of innovators in mobile app development.

Teachers who want to familiarize their students with app development but avoid coding complexities can make the most of this free workshop from Appy Pie. While coding requires certain technical knowledge and expertise, which some students may not possess, there are no such barriers to no-code. Appy Pie’s workshop helps students conceptualize and develop apps using no-code technology to solve real-world problems. They will be taught the basics of app development, creating a demo app, and publishing it on app stores.

“Appy Pie’s goal is to democratize the application development and help everyone, irrespective of their learning abilities, budget or technical expertise create their own unique applications”, says Abhinav Girdhar, founder and CEO of Appy Pie. “However, getting the next generation of app developers accustomed to no-code app building is crucial if they want to utilize our software. That is the goal of our student app developer program.”

Appy Pie’s no-code app development workshop allows students to apply their skills, knowledge, and learning in preparation for life after graduation, helping them transition successfully into an app-dependent world. Though it is aimed at K-12 students, it offers vast potential even to university students who can learn to use no-code technology to create diverse and multifunctional apps. Teachers interested in organizing this free no-code workshop for their students can…