Appy Pie Introduces Artificial Intelligence to App Making with its new AI App Ge… – Press Release

HAMPTON, Va., Feb. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Appy Pie App Builder , the leading mobile app builder platform, has now introduced artificial intelligence (AI) to the app-making process with its new AI App Generator. The AI-powered app development platform will allow users to build and launch apps much faster than other methods. With Appy Pie’s AI App Generator , users need only enter a text describing the type of app they require and their preferences, which the platform will convert into a fully functional mobile application. This text-to-app conversion is achieved by Appy Pie’s proprietary NLP and ML technology, which can be especially useful for small and medium-sized businesses looking to accelerate their app development process for better GTM.

Appy Pie’s AI App Generator, the latest addition to Appy Pie’s no-code platform, allows users and businesses to save time, money, and resources by generating apps in minutes without needing any coding or technical expertise. This eliminates the need to hire developers or set up an IT department which might be helpful for enterprises and individuals on a tight budget. The first-of-a-kind AI App Generator from Appy Pie can create multifunctional apps highly tailored to the needs and requirements of its users.

“We are excited to be launching the AI App Generator. It’s a revolutionary tool that will break barriers to make mobile application development much more accessible and convenient for everyone,” says Abhinav Girdhar, Founder and CEO of Appy Pie. “We’re taking the dream of no-code app making a step further with Appy Pie AI App Generator. All a user needs to do is describe their app preferences, and our intuitive AI will take care of the rest. Building an app has never been easier or more affordable.” he adds.

Users can further customize their apps on Appy Pie’s AI App Generator by editing various design elements, including colors, icons, themes, layouts, etc., and other features. Moreover, they can publish their apps…