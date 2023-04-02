Appy Pie Introduces Blue Tick Verification Feature – Press Release

HAMPTON, Va., April 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Appy Pie App Builder , the leading no-code app development platform, has now introduced blue tick verification, in a recent update to its social networking app builder platform. Apps built on the platform will have this feature that allows users to verify their accounts, adding an extra layer of authenticity and credibility. To obtain the blue tick, users will have to submit a request and provide identification documents to verify their identity.

Appy Pie’s Social Network App Builder is suitable for individuals, businesses, and organizations looking to create their social networking app without any coding skills. With the latest update, it now incorporates vital features similar to Instagram and Facebook, which the company believes will make it more engaging for users. Some of these newly-introduced features include: