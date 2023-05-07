Appy Pie Revolutionizes Chatbot Technology with Integration of Advanced LLMs inc… – Press Release

Appy Pie’s AI Chatbot Builder now supports cutting-edge language models like ChatGPT-4, StableLM Alpha, LLaMA, and Dolly, enabling businesses to create highly sophisticated chatbots for improved customer experience.

HAMPTON, Va., May 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Appy Pie Chatbot Builder , a leading no-code platform, has announced the integration of several state-of-the-art language models, including OpenAI’s ChatGPT-4, Stability AI’s StableLM Alpha, Meta’s LLaMA, and Databricks’ Dolly, into its AI Chatbot Builder. This integration provides businesses with access to advanced natural language processing capabilities, empowering them to create more sophisticated chatbots that can understand and respond to customer inquiries in real-time.

The integration of these cutting-edge language models into Appy Pie’s AI Chatbot Builder is a significant development, as it allows businesses to create chatbots capable of understanding and responding to complex questions and requests. ChatGPT-4, StableLM Alpha, LLaMA, and Dolly are among the most advanced language models available, capable of understanding natural language queries and generating accurate and informative responses.

With this integration, businesses can create chatbots that offer more human-like interactions with customers, enhancing the overall customer experience. The chatbots created with Appy Pie Chatbot Builder can be integrated with popular messaging platforms, including Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, and Slack, making it easy for businesses to connect with customers on their preferred platforms.

“Integrating advanced language models like ChatGPT-4, StableLM Alpha, LLaMA, and Dolly into our AI Chatbot Builder is a game-changer in the field of natural language processing,” said Abhinav Girdhar, Founder, and CEO of Appy Pie. “This integration enables businesses to create chatbots that understand and respond to customer inquiries more accurately, improving customer satisfaction and loyalty.”

