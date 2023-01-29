Appy Pie Website Builder Now Offers Brand New Templates To Create Stunning Websi… – Press Release

HAMPTON, Va., Jan. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Appy Pie Website Builder, a leading no-code website builder platform, now offers a brand new selection of templates for creating stunning, high-quality websites. With the new templates, anyone can quickly and easily create professional-looking websites for their business and personal needs, without coding. Each template is fully customizable, allowing users to add their content and images to get started.

The new templates from Appy Pie Website Builder are also optimized for search engines and mobile devices so that every website built will look great no matter where it’s viewed. Furthermore, they’re packed with features like contact forms, galleries, social media integration, and much more, enabling any business owner to create a website without coding knowledge or experience.

“Appy Pie’s powerful yet easy-to-use website builder allows users to create a professional website in minutes,” said Abhinav Girdhar, CEO of Appy Pie. “Our goal is to make it easy for anyone to create a stunning and functional website without having any prior coding or design experience. Our platform will help businesses of all sizes get online quickly and easily.”

Appy Pie’s website builder is designed for use by individuals as well as small businesses. It is backed by the latest no-code technology, allowing everyone to create responsive websites that look great on all devices. The platform also provides users with integrated hosting and domain registration services, so they have everything they need to get started with their website.

About Appy Pie