Appy Pie’s Chatbot Builder is Now Powered by GPT-3, the Driving Force behind Cha… – Press Release

HAMPTON, Va., Feb. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Appy Pie Chatbot , a no-code chatbot building platform, is now powered by OpenAI’s GPT-3 technology, the backbone of ChatGPT. GPT-3’s incorporation into the Appy Pie Chatbot Builder will enhance the functionality and capabilities of the chatbots built using the Appy Pie Chatbot. With GPT-3 technology, the chatbot will be able to understand complex queries, interpret user intent and provide more accurate responses.

GPT-3 is the latest breakthrough in AI language processing and has the ability to understand, generate, and respond to human language with remarkable accuracy. With Appy Pie’s chatbot builder powered by GPT-3, businesses or individuals can create chatbots that can handle complex customer inquiries and provide personalized support, all while saving time and reducing the need for human intervention.

“We are thrilled to bring the power of OpenAI’s GPT-3 technology to the Appy Pie platform. With the addition of GPT-3 technology to our platform, we are now at the forefront of innovation in the chatbot industry. This powerful upgrade will allow businesses to create highly intelligent and human-like chatbots, delivering exceptional customer experiences and driving digital transformation” said Abhinav Girdhar, CEO of Appy Pie.

Appy Pie’s Chatbot Builder not only simplifies the process of creating chatbots but also allows users to customize their chatbots to match their brand’s personality. With its easy-to-use drag-and-drop interface, users can choose from ready-made templates or create their own design, adding images, and GIFs to personalize their chatbot. In addition, the Chatbot Builder allows businesses to integrate third-party services such as email marketing tools and payment gateways for a more comprehensive experience.

