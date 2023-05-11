APRIL VOLUMES: PASSENGER GROWTH CONTINUES, SLOWDOWN IN FREIGHT – Press Release

INVESTOR NEWS no. 21 – 11 May 2023

Ferry – freight: Total volumes in April 2023 were 18.7% below 2022. Volumes were 7.7% below 2022 adjusted for Channel that is impacted by a general market decrease and overcapacity.



North Sea volumes were below last year due to lower volumes between mainly the Netherlands and the UK following a continued drop in Continental vegetable and fruit export to the UK. Mediterranean volumes were just below last year adjusted for route changes due to congestion in the port of Mersin following the earthquake in February 2023 and some slowdown in activity ahead of the upcoming election.

Channel volumes were significantly below last year due to a continued market decrease, suspension of sailings by an operator throughout April 2022, and a negative impact from the entry of a third ferry operator. Baltic Sea volumes remained negatively impacted by the war in Ukraine.

For the last twelve months 2023-22, the total transported freight lane metres decreased 8.0% to 40.1m from 43.6m in 2022-21. The decrease was 3.5% adjusted for Channel.

Ferry – passenger: The number of passengers continued to recover and increased 22.3% to 406k equal to 84% of volumes in April 2019, the latest comparable month pre-Covid-19. The number of cars equalled 79% of volumes in 2019.

For the last twelve months 2023-22, the total number of passengers was 4.2m compared to 1.4m in 2022-21 and 5.1m in 2019.

DFDS ferry volumes April LTM* Freight 2021 2022 2023 Change 2021-20 2022-21 2023-22 Change Lane metres, ‘000 3,588 3,785 3,077 -18.7% 42,255 43,581 40,074 -8.0% Passenger 2021 2022 2023 Change 2021-20 2022-21 2023-22 Change Passengers, ‘000 29 332 406 22.3% 1,002 1,371 4,183 205.1% *Last twelve months

