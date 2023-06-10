Aptose Presents Highlights from Clinical Update – Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APT… – Press Release

Finalized Dose Escalation/Dose Exploration Trial in 77 R/R AML Patients

Favorable safety with monotherapy responses across four dose levels with no DLT in mutationally diverse and difficult to treat R/R AML Populations

TP53MUT CR/CRh = 20% │ RASMUT CR/CRh = 22%

Completed Successful Type B EOP1 Meeting with US FDA

Monotherapy RP2D selected as 80mg daily and single arm accelerated path remains open

Initiated APTIVATE Expansion Trial with R/R AML

Tuspetinib monotherapy and Tuspetinib + Venetoclax (TUS/VEN) doublet show brisk enrollment

TUS/VEN doublet well tolerated, all patients remain on study, preliminary CR activity reported among

first patients treated

SAN DIEGO and TORONTO, June 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aptose Biosciences Inc. (“Aptose” or the “Company”) APTOAPS, a clinical-stage precision oncology company developing highly differentiated oral kinase inhibitors to treat hematologic malignancies, today released highlights from a clinical update event held today, June 10, 2023, in conjunction with EHA 2023 International Congress of the European Hematology Association in Frankfurt, Germany. The event included an up-to-date review of clinical data for Aptose’s two investigational products under development for hematologic malignancies: tuspetinib, an oral, myeloid kinase inhibitor in the Phase 1/2 APTIVATE trial in patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and luxeptinib, an oral, dual lymphoid and myeloid kinase inhibitor in Phase 1 a/b stage development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The webcast of the presentation is available on Aptose’s website here.

Aptose provided updated clinical findings with tuspetinib, a potent suppressor of FLT3, SYK, JAK 1/2, mutant forms of cKIT, and the RSK1/2 kinases operative in AML: