Aquyre Biosciences Announces Appointment of F. Samuel Eberts III as CEO and Chai… – Press Release

Aquyre Biosciences, Inc. today announced the appointment of F. Samuel Eberts III as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of its Board of Directors. Founder Bertrand de Poly will assume the role of Chief Strategy & Technology Officer, focusing on strategy and technological development, along with his continued service on the board.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230503005760/en/

F. Samuel Eberts III, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors (Photo: Business Wire)

This evolution in management aims to take the company to its next stage of growth, building on recent achievements including the acceptance of a clinical study manuscript with Johnson & Johnson at Boston University and Fox Chase Cancer Center, to be presented at the American Thoracic Society meeting in Washington, DC on May 19-24, 2023.

Samuel Eberts brings to Aquyre Biosciences decades of experience at the intersection of healthcare, law, and academia. His varied career includes equity partnership and board, and investment committee membership at a private equity firm whose collaboration with Harvard-affiliated Mass General’s Wellman Center facilitated world-class medical insights, and ongoing engagements as a Partner at Market Street HealthCare Partners, a private equity sponsor for healthcare investments. For 15 years, Sam was part of the senior management team at LabCorp, where he served as Chief Legal Officer, Corporate Secretary, and Senior Vice President of Corporate Affairs, with oversight of regulatory, government relations, and merger and acquisition activities. He is a senior advisor for healthcare investments to Aquyre’s shareholder, Invescore. Sam is also a Senior Lecturing Fellow at Duke University School of Law, a member of the advisory board for the Wilson Center, and has served on the World Policy Institute Advisory Board, the Harvard Law School Corporate Governance Forum, and the John…