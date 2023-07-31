Arbor Metals Announces Lifting of Forest Entry Ban at St. James, Quebec, Canada – Press Release

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Arbor Metals Corp. (“Arbor” or the “Company“) ABR FWB: 432))) is pleased to announce that the ban forest access in Quebec, imposed due to the wildfires in the area, has been lifted, including access to the Company’s property. While road closures persist, Arbor has successfully secured helicopter access, expected to commence in August. The Company is now updating its work plan to accommodate these conditions and remains confident in its ability to complete its work program as planned.



The safety and well-being of our employees, contractors, and the surrounding communities are of paramount importance to us. As such, Arbor continues to closely monitor the wildfire situation and is collaborating with regulatory authorities to ensure that all necessary health and safety measures are in place during the work program.

“Our thoughts are with the communities affected by the wildfires, and we extend our deepest gratitude to the brave firefighters and all those who have tirelessly worked to bring the fires under control,” said Mark Ferguson, CEO of Arbor. “We are pleased to hear that the forest entry ban has been lifted, allowing us to resume our work program with helicopter access. We are committed to conducting our operations in a responsible and safe manner.”

As the Company prepares to deploy to complete this work program, Arbor is also actively planning its winter work program. The team is eager to reach the site and initiate the planned activities. The Company will provide further updates as the crews reach the site and work operations begin.