Arc Welding Equipment Global Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $7.2 Billion by… – Press Release

The "Arc Welding Equipment: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Arc Welding Equipment Market to Reach $7.2 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Arc Welding Equipment estimated at US$4.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Energy & Utilities, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6% CAGR and reach US$2.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Automotive segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.6% CAGR
The Arc Welding Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world’s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.5% and 4.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.9% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 38 Featured) –
- Amada Miyachi Co., Ltd.
- American Torch Tip
- Arc Machines, Inc.
- Automation International, Inc.
- Beijing Time Technologies Co., Ltd.
- Colfax Corporation
- Costruzioni Elettromeccaniche Annettoni S.p.A. (CEA)
- Daihen Corporation
- Doncasters Group Ltd.
- Fronius International GmbH
- ITW Welding
- Kobe Steel Ltd.
- NIMAK GmbH
- Panasonic Welding Systems Co., Ltd.
- Shandong AoTai Electric Co., Ltd.
- Shanghai Hugong Electric (Group) Co. Ltd.
- Shenzhen Riland Industry Co., Ltd.
- Telwin SpA
- The Lincoln Electric Company
What’s New for 2023?
