Arc Welding Equipment Global Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $7.2 Billion by… – Press Release

By
Benzinga
-


DUBLIN, May 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Arc Welding Equipment: Global Strategic Business Report” report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.


Global Arc Welding Equipment Market to Reach $7.2 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Arc Welding Equipment estimated at US$4.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Energy & Utilities, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6% CAGR and reach US$2.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Automotive segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.6% CAGR

The Arc Welding Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world’s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.5% and 4.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.9% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 38 Featured) –

  • Amada Miyachi Co., Ltd.
  • American Torch Tip
  • Arc Machines, Inc.
  • Automation International, Inc.
  • Beijing Time Technologies Co., Ltd.
  • Colfax Corporation
  • Costruzioni Elettromeccaniche Annettoni S.p.A. (CEA)
  • Daihen Corporation
  • Doncasters Group Ltd.
  • Fronius International GmbH
  • ITW Welding
  • Kobe Steel Ltd.
  • NIMAK GmbH
  • Panasonic Welding Systems Co., Ltd.
  • Shandong AoTai Electric Co., Ltd.
  • Shanghai Hugong Electric (Group) Co. Ltd.
  • Shenzhen Riland Industry Co., Ltd.
  • Telwin SpA
  • The Lincoln Electric Company

What’s New for 2023?

  • Special coverage on RussiaUkraine war; global inflation; easing of…



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR