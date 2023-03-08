Arçelik’s $8m investment fund boosts women’s entrepreneurship to drive gender pa… – Press Release

ISTANBUL, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Arçelik, the global household appliances company that recently has been listed in Bloomberg’s 2023 Gender Equality Index (GEI) for the first time, now shares its wide-ranging initiatives to advance gender parity to mark this year’s International Women’s Day.

As a signatory of the UN’s Women Empowerment Principles, the company has actioned extensive projects across its value chain to drive social change, from closing the digital skills gaps to boosting women in leadership. A key initiative announced as part of Arçelik’s support for the UN Women backed Action Coalition platform, in line with Koç Holding’s global leadership at the United Nations Women’s Generation Equality Forum, aims to boost the number of women entrepreneurs, and help unlock their economic potential through mentoring and networking opportunities as well as fund support to maximise their project’s impact. In the past year alone, Arçelik has facilitated the transfer of $8 million USD in funds to boost women’s entrepreneurship and business development.

As part of this commitment, Arçelik aims to increase the number of women entrepreneurs in the retailer ecosystem by providing specialist training in finance, product and sales, mentorship with industry experts, as well as practical support to establish physical retail sites. In 2022, with “Beko 100 Women Dealers” project, the Company’s Beko brand almost doubled the percentage of women dealers, reaching 9% in 2022 and putting it on course to achieve its target of 25% by 2026.

Bridging the gender digital divide

Arçelik’s ambitions to foster women’s empowerment extends well beyond the organisation and recognises the need to tackle systemic barriers much earlier, especially in technology and innovation sectors where women are underrepresented. Its programmes specifically target women and girls at the beginning of their professional journeys, and seek to empower them with skills, knowledge and the confidence to…