ArcelorMittal launches XCarb Innovation Fund Accelerator Programme for breakthr… – Press Release

ArcelorMittal together with the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) will identify, support and mentor start-ups focused on the most promising industrial decarbonisation technologies in India



11 July 2023

ArcelorMittal today announces that its XCarb™ Innovation Fund is launching an accelerator programme to fund and support the next wave of breakthrough ideas on decarbonisation emerging from India.

Launched in 2021, the XCarb™ Innovation Fund invests in companies developing technologies that hold the potential to accelerate the steel industry’s transition to carbon neutral steelmaking. Its inaugural accelerator programme, launched globally in 2022, received an overwhelmingly positive response. Over 90 start-ups from five different continents submitted applications, with CHAR Technologies, which is developing a high temperature pyrolysis technology that transforms organic waste streams into valuable energy outputs, selected as the winner, securing a $5 million investment in the process.

In recognition of India’s ambition, capabilities and unique challenges in supporting the global energy transition, ArcelorMittal is now launching a dedicated XCarb™ Accelerator Programme targeted at the country’s deep ecosystem of technology start-ups, now recognised as the third largest after the US and China.

For the XCarb™ India Accelerator Programme, ArcelorMittal, collaborating with the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (‘IIT Madras’), whose pedigree in nurturing ideas and mentoring will be applied to support start-ups or early stage companies selected, enabling them to scale their technologies and business models from lab to the market.

The programme will also be supported by ArcelorMittal’s joint venture, AM/NS India, which is actively developing its own decarbonisation strategy and initiatives for lower emissions domestic steel manufacturing. Successful participants will have access to expertise, resources and advice from ArcelorMittal and…