Archaeologists in Iraq uncover Assyrian reliefs unseen for millennia

Written by Christian Edwards, CNN

Archaeologists in northern Iraq have uncovered some extraordinary Assyrian rock carvings dating back around 2,700 years.

The discovery was made in Nineveh, east of Mosul, by a joint US-Iraqi excavation team completing reconstruction work on the Mashki Gate, which ISIS militants destroyed in 2016.

Iraq was home to some of the world’s oldest cities and earliest civilizations, including the Babylonians, the Sumerians and the Assyrians.

In around 700 BC, the Assyrian King Sennacherib made Nineveh his capital and built the Mashki Gate — meaning the “Gate of God” — to guard its entrance.

The carvings were discovered after ISIS militants destroyed the ancient Mashki Gate. Credit: Zaid al-Obeidi/AFP/Getty Images

But the gate was one of the many historical monuments that became a victim of prolonged military conflict and acts of cultural vandalism in the area.

It was reconstructed in the 1970s, but was then destroyed with a bulldozer by ISIS soldiers during…