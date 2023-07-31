Archer further enhances biochip gFET design for advanced sensing and sends to co… – Press Release

Highlights
- Archer Materials has advanced its biochip gFET design to improve its detection and control capabilities which link to the goal of single device multiplexing.
- The advanced gFET design is aimed at allowing the biochip to handle liquid samples to test for multiple diseases at once on a single chip, with potential for re-use capabilities.
- Archer has improved its biochip system capabilities towards automated data analysis so end users can extract high quality data with greater efficiency.
- The advanced gFET design has been sent to an additional foundry partner for a whole wafer run for validation, with delivery of chips expected by the end of 2023, and represents a critical milestone in the commercialisation pathway for Archer’s biochip.
SYDNEY, Australia, July 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Archer Materials Limited (“Archer”, the “Company”, “ASX: AXE”), a semiconductor company advancing the quantum computing and medical diagnostics industries, has developed a next generation biochip fabrication to better detect and control disease samples on a single graphene field effect transistor (“gFET”) design. The design has been sent to a commercial foundry partner for a whole four-inch wafer run for validation.
The first-generation hardware and software in the system platform announced on 13 July 2023 was designed to run using a chip with single isolated gFETs as sensors, as gFETs offer an ultrasensitive approach to analyte detection over conventional electronic sensors used in current lab-on-a-chip devices.
Archer’s next generation gFET design is now paving the way for an early biochip system platform that has single-device multiplexing, meaning the biochip technology would be able to sense different liquid samples to test for multiple diseases at once.
This more advanced design is a critical milestone in the commercialisation pathway for the biochip, which will potentially enable end-users to detect multiple diseases from one single chip.
The gFET design also has…