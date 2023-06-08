Archer Materials achieves major coherence time milestone at room temperature for… – Press Release

Highlights

Archer Materials has advanced the room temperature capabilities of its qubit material, achieving unprecedented quantum coherence times.

The long coherence times increases the time-window for processing quantum information at room temperature beyond that for any known, similar qubit materials.

This milestone, which was previously only achieved at -173°C, means more complex computing applications could potentially be performed in more normal operating environments.

Archer is the only ASX listed company and one of a few players in the world developing qubit processor technology.

SYDNEY, Australia, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Archer Materials Limited (“Archer”, the “Company”, “ASX: AXE“), a semiconductor company that advances the quantum computing and medical diagnostics industries, has reached a significant milestone in the room temperature functionality of its cutting-edge qubit material.

Earlier this year, Archer announced that it had made advances in optimising and validating the 12CQ qubit material coherence times (ASX ann. Mar 16, 2023). The Archer team prepared and characterised the coherence properties of over 150 separately synthesised qubit material batches. As a result of this work, the Archer team has engineered the quantum properties of its unique qubit material to achieve electron spin coherence times exceeding 230 nanoseconds at room temperature1 while maintaining the intrinsic metallic-like character of the qubit material. This was achieved by making the qubit material using a different precursor and applying post-synthesis treatments.

Archer believes that no other similar nanomaterial has been shown to achieve such long-lived electron spin coherence at room temperature2.

The long room temperature quantum coherence times had previously3 only been achieved for the qubit material at extremely low temperatures of approximately -173°C. In the context of qubit processor development, the increase in quantum coherence time at room temperature…