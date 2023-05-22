Archer Materials becomes first Australian company to join World Economic Forum C… – Press Release

Highlights

Archer Materials is the first Australian company to partner with the World Economic Forum’s Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (C4IR)

Recognises Archer’s leadership and innovation in qubit processors for semiconductor devices in quantum computing, and graphene-based biochip devices in medical diagnostics

Provides direct access for collaborators to utilise the Company’s semiconductor technology, strategic partnerships for product development, and to bolster R&D

Complements Archer’s strategic partnerships with tier-1 manufacturers and research hubs to secure future manufacturing capability and service and support technology development

SYDNEY, Australia, May 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Archer Materials Limited (“Archer”, the “Company”, “ASX: AXE“), a semiconductor company that advances the quantum computing and medical diagnostics industries, has become the first Australian company to partner with the World Economic Forum’s Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (“C4IR”), opening several collaborative opportunities for Archer.

The partnership recognises Archer’s leadership and patented innovation in qubit processors for semiconductor devices in quantum computing and graphene-based biochips in medical diagnostics.

Archer will use the partnership to further establish the Company as the only ASX-listed company, and one of only a few in the world, developing accessible and practical quantum computing technology, as well as potentially world-changing medical diagnostics through its graphene-based biochip.

Archer will contribute across several channels through the C4IR partnership, including working with organisations looking to utilise the Company’s semiconductor technology, public and private sector collaborators, strategic partnerships for product development, and paths to capital streams.

Archer will join as an Australian industry representative at C4IR alongside other advanced technology centres.

The Company will benefit from exclusive access and…