Architectural Images Awards 2022 shortlist introduced

Written by Jacqui Palumbo, CNN

The year’s best architectural photographs have been revealed, highlighting the beauty of sleek geometry, abstracted silhouettes and industrial textures from around the world.

On Wednesday, organizers of the Architectural Photography Awards 2022 announced more than 20 finalists in categories including interiors, exteriors and buildings in use. All of the shortlisted entries will be exhibited at the forthcoming World Architecture Festival in Lisbon, Portugal.

The photographs include the atmospheric scene inside Open Architecture’s meditative Chapel of Sound, in China’s Hebei province; an artistic high-contrast image of a glass floor in Japan’s capital, Tokyo; and a foggy view of a moss-covered animal shed near Bruges, Belgium.

According to a press statement, photographers from 64 countries entered this year’s competition, up from 42 last year. Jurors included the Royal Academy of Art’s head of architecture Vicky Richardson and architect Patrik Schumacher,…