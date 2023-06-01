Arey Debuting First-Ever Retail Partnership with Credo Beauty – Press Release

Arey, the first functional beauty brand to target grey hair with a clean, proactive, science-driven approach, is debuting their first retail partnership with Credo Beauty. Arey has created an entirely new category in haircare — a proactive solution for aging hair, with a focus on grey hair, and the brand’s products, which all meet The Credo Clean Standard, are formulated with vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and a clinically efficacious peptide (their patent-pending Arey Mela-9™ Complex) to slow and repigment greys, with the added benefit of growing thicker, fuller, softer, and healthier hair.

Known as The Wrinkle Cream of Haircare™, Arey was co-founded in 2020 by CEO Allison Conrad, a leading entrepreneur who ideated the company based on her own hair journey, and celebrity hairstylist Jay Small. Along with a team of medical advisors including internal medicine MDs, dietitians and chemical engineers, they ultimately created an entirely new category in haircare — a proactive solution for aging hair, with a focus on grey hair.

“As a consumer I’ve always trusted and relied upon professional recommendations. When I saw my first grey hair, I went to my hairstylist (and now business partner), Jay, for advice. His suggestion to avoid dyeing my hair, along with learning that only 30 percent of grey hair is genetic, is what lead us on the journey to develop a proactive, science-backed approach toward aging hair that allows you to delay the grey from the inside-out and outside-in,” said Allison Conrad, co-founder of Arey. “Credo’s commitment to clean beauty makes them the perfect retail partner for us, and we’re thrilled to be able to combine forces with a trusted brand like Credo and share this…