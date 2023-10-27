Argentina 23-26 England: England overcome Pumas to win Rugby World Cup bronze-medal match

England number eight Ben Earl scored his first try of a fine individual World Cup campaign

Argentina:(10) 23 Tries: Cubelli, Carreras Pens: Boffelli 2, Sanchez; Cons: Boffelli 2 England:(16) 26 Tries: Earl, Dan Pens: Farrell 4; Cons: Farrell 2

England completed their Rugby World Cup campaign with a victory as they narrowly overcame a proud Argentina performance in the third-place play-off in Paris.

Ben Earl slid over as England shot to an early 13-0 lead, but Argentina clawed their way back as Tomas Cubelli and Santiago Carreras’ tries helped put them within a score for the final 30 minutes.

Owen Farrell’s boot kept England’s noses just about in front as he exchanged penalties with Nicolas Sanchez in a nervy finale.

Backed by a believing crowd, Argentina launched a late assault on England’s line but Sanchez pushed a penalty to tie the scores wide, allowing Steve Borthwick’s side to finish France 2023 with a win.

After seeming set to stroll to victory early on, there was heartfelt relief…