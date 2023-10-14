Argentina hit highest rating in males’s and ladies’s T20 internationals in opposition to Chile

Lucia Taylor brought her maiden T20 International century up off 49 balls

First T20 International, Buenos Aires Argentina 427-1 (20 overs): Taylor 169, Galan 145; Miranda 1-64 Chile 63 (15 overs): Miranda 27 Argentina won by 364 runs Scorecard external-link

Argentina’s women compiled a T20 International record score of 427 as they thrashed an inexperienced Chile side in Buenos Aires on Friday.

The total – the highest in women’s and men’s T20Is – eclipsed the 318-1 made by Bahrain’s women against Saudi Arabia in March 2022.

Lucia Taylor hit 169 off 84 balls for Argentina as she made the highest individual score in women’s T20Is.

Chile, who fielded seven debutants, were bowled out for 63 in reply.

The 364-run margin of defeat in the match played at the Maurice Runnacles Oval in the St Albans Club, was the heaviest in both women’s and men’s cricket.

Taylor, whose previous top score in T20Is was 29, hit 27 fours as she shared a first-wicket stand of 350 with Albertina Galan (145 not out) – also a…