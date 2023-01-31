ARGO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Ha… – Press Release

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Argo Blockchain Plc, Inc. (“Argo” or the “Company”) ARBK in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Argo securities pursuant to the September 23, 2021 IPO and/or between September 23, 2021 and October 10, 2022, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until March 27, 2023 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Argo, together with its subsidiaries, purports to engage in the cryptocurrency mining business worldwide, including the mining of Bitcoin or Bitcoin equivalents (together, “BTC”).

Argo maintains a fleet of thousands of BTC mining machines at facilities located in Canada and Dickens County, Texas. The Company’s Texas facility is referred to as its “Helios” facility.

On August 19, 2021, Argo filed a registration statement on Form F-1 with the SEC in connection with the IPO, which, after several amendments, was declared effective by the SEC on September 22, 2021 (the “Registration Statement”).

On September 23, 2021, Argo filed a prospectus on Form 424B4 with the SEC in connection with the IPO, which incorporated and formed part of the Registration Statement (the “Prospectus” and, together with the Registration Statement, the “Offering Documents”).

On or about September 23, 2021, pursuant to the Offering Documents, Argo conducted the IPO, issuing 7.5 million ADSs to the public at the Offering price of $15 per ADS for approximate proceeds of $105 million to the Company before expenses and after applicable underwriting discounts and commissions.

The Offering Documents were negligently prepared and, as a result, contained untrue statements of material fact or omitted to state other facts necessary to make the statements…