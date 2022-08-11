Armed man takes hostages at Beirut financial institution demanding return of frozen funds





After an hours-long standoff, the man surrendered to security forces after receiving a portion of his bank account, according to the security source. The source spoke on the condition of anonymity due to professional norms.

The man was promised $30,000 out of the $210,000 in his frozen bank account as part of the terms of his surrender, according to NNA.

The armed man said he needed the funds to pay for his father’s operation, threatening to torch the bank and kill everyone in it, according to NNA. The man, was seen in social media video wielding an assault rifle.

“Give me back my money!” the man was heard shouting out in a social media video recorded from the bank. “I don’t have a lot of time.”

The bearded hostage-taker is seen nervously pacing around the bank as he curses at his hostages. Scores of people have gathered outside the bank demanding that the bank return the funds to the hostage-taker in an incident that has spotlighted the desperation of Lebanese depositors in the…