Armed muggers rob man at 7MB car-park : Cayman Information Service

RCIPS officers patrol Seven Mile Beach

(CNS): Two men armed with a gun and knife mugged a man in the Seven Mile Public Beach car-park on Sunday night police have now confirmed. The street robbery topped a weekend of violent crime that saw one couple mugged and badly beaten on a West Bay Street, another man in critical care after being shot multiple times and one shop keeper become a local hero after he chased gun man with just a machete.

This time the victim was not injured but was subjected to threats as the muggers held a knife to the man as they demanded cash. The incident was reported to police at about 11:30pm but according to the victim it had happened at about 11pm when the man had just parked his vehicle. After taking an undisclosed quantity of cash the robbers had fled on foot.

According to the descriptions released by the police one of the suspects was about 5’9″ tall, with a dark complexion and slim build. He was wearing a black hooded jacket, a mask,…