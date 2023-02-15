Arne Espeel: Belgian goalkeeper dies aged 25 after reportedly collapsing following penalty save throughout match





CNN

—



Belgian goalkeeper Arne Espeel has died aged 25 after reportedly collapsing following a penalty save during a match on Saturday.

Espeel had played for Winkel Sport B which plays in the second provincial division of West Brabant in Belgium.

According to reports in Belgian media, including Belgian newspaper Het Nieuwsblad, Winkel Sport B was 2-1 ahead against Westrozebeke at the team’s home ground in Sint-Eloois-Winkel in the Belgian province of West Flanders when in the second half, the opposition was awarded a penalty.

Espeel saved the spot-kick, reportedly celebrating excitedly before collapsing immediately afterwards, reports Het Nieuwsblad.

Emergency services rushed onto the pitch to try to assist Espeel using a defibrillator, but he was pronounced dead shortly after.

According to Reuters, an autopsy was scheduled for Monday evening…