Arquella Hargrove to Expand Her Business Coaching Service with the Launch of The… – Press Release

HOUSTON , Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — An experienced coach, consultant, educator, Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and human resources leader, Arquella Hargrove is pleased to announce that she’s expanding the services she’s able to offer with the launch of her new business and sales coaching company – The Growth Coach of Northeast Houston.

The Growth Coach is the largest provider of affordable group coaching workshops nationwide, offering leadership training and one-on-one coaching for sales professionals, managers, management teams, self-employed professionals, and more. Their approach follows three industry-leading series – their Foundational Series, Fundamental Series, and Fast Forward Series. Hargrove works with clients in the city of Houston as well as Humble, Atascocita, Sheldon, and the surrounding areas.

“The Growth Coach provides business owners with the tools they need to build, scale and improve their businesses while also finding much-needed balance in their lives. With The Growth Coach’s blueprints and my experience, we can work together to help you be successful,” Hargrove said. “Being a business owner is lonely, and you can’t do it all on your own. I want to be your trusted thought partner you can call when you need help.”

Hargrove is a human resources leader, national speaker and business consultant with more than 25 years of experience. She’s an expert in diversity, inclusion, equity and organizational leadership and she’s successfully coached notable leaders in corporate, government and nonprofit organizations, transforming leadership effectiveness, empathy and education on critical matters of impact within the workplace. In addition to her work as a coach, Hargrove is also no stranger to leading workshops and working with company teams. As the Chief Engagement Officer for Alchemy Consulting Group, she has designed and…