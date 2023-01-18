Arsenal investigating two incidents of anti-Semitism in north London derby

The incidents are alleged to have taken place around the north London derby at Tottenham on Sunday

Arsenal have launched an investigation into “two disturbing incidents” of anti-Semitism during their north London derby win against rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

The Gunners say one Arsenal supporter reported another for making “grossly offensive” comments.

Meanwhile, anti-Semitic chants were also alleged to have been heard at a pub in Islington.

“Any kind of discriminatory abuse is not welcome at our club,” Arsenal said.

The Premier League leaders added in a statement: “We have been made aware of two disturbing incidents over the weekend involving anti-Semitism which are now under investigation.

“There was an incident at the north London derby on Sunday involving Arsenal supporters in which one of our fans overheard grossly offensive anti-Semitic statements made by another Arsenal fan.

“On the same afternoon, we were appalled to hear of an incident at The Cally pub in Islington,…