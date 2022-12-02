Arshad Sharif: Nonetheless no justice one month on from the killing of journalist



Nairobi, Kenya

CNN

—



When a prominent Pakistani investigative journalist was shot dead by Kenyan police on a dirt road on the outskirts of Nairobi, the questions began swirling immediately.

How did he come to be there? Why did the police shoot at his vehicle? And did his outspoken reporting – often critical of the military establishment that wields considerable power in Pakistan – have anything to do with his death?

One month since Arshad Sharif was killed, Kenyan and Pakistani authorities have not concluded their reports nor have there been any arrests in the case.

Conflicting accounts offered by the Kenyan police and Pakistani authorities have not provided further clarity. First, police said it was a case of mistaken identity. Later, they said shots were fired from the journalist’s car. Pakistan’s interior minister has cast doubt on the police reports, claiming…